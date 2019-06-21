 WIN - Family Passes to the Flicks - 96five Says Thanks! – 96five Family Radio

WIN – Family Passes to the Flicks – 96five Says Thanks!

By Justin RouillonFriday 21 Jun 2019

Thanks Brisbane for supporting 96five’s annual end of financial year appeal.

You’ve made hope possible for people all across our city, just like Kat:

“Last year my daughter committed suicide.  I’ve had dark days, and listening to the positivity and messages of hope has really been a saving grace.”

And this week to show our appreciation, we’ve got a little treat, just in time for the holidays.  Treat the kids to movie of their choice at Event Cinemas, on us.  Just listen out for that cue to call and give us a ring on 1300 965 965.

Toy Story 4 is just one of the movies you could be enjoying these holidays.

Nothing freaks parents out more than the sound of those two little words…school holidays.  Well just like a lycra clad superhero, Event Cinemas are here to save the day!

The Family Saver Sessions means you can get the fam bam out of the house, and into the movies for cheap – like really cheap!  Grab $11 tickets to flicks like Toy Story 4, or The Secret Life of Pets 2, across the Family Saver Sessions.

See the big family films these school holidays, and save with Event Cinemas.  Book now at eventcinemas.com.au.

 

 

 

