WIN - Family Passes to the Flicks - 96five Says Thanks! – 96five Family Radio

WIN – Family Passes to the Flicks – 96five Says Thanks! By Justin Rouillon Friday 21 Jun 2019

Thanks Brisbane for supporting 96five’s annual end of financial year appeal.

You’ve made hope possible for people all across our city, just like Kat:

“Last year my daughter committed suicide. I’ve had dark days, and listening to the positivity and messages of hope has really been a saving grace.”

And this week to show our appreciation, we’ve got a little treat, just in time for the holidays. Treat the kids to movie of their choice at Event Cinemas, on us. Just listen out for that cue to call and give us a ring on 1300 965 965.

