WIN - Family Passes to the Premiere Screening of Abominable! – 96five Family Radio

Dust off the ski boots for an epic snowy adventure!

This week your family could be heading off to the premiere screening of Abominable, thanks to our friends at Universal Pictures.

The red carpet will be rolled out at Event Cinemas Garden City on Saturday September 14th. Arrive at 10:30 for an 11am screening.

It’s easy to win – all you need to do is listen out for the cue to call, and give us a ring on 1300 965 965.

Abominable takes audiences on an epic 2,000-mile adventure from the streets of Shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes. When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin and Peng name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.

But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara to help Everest get home.

Abominable is produced by Dreamworks Animation, the same studio that brought you How To Train Your Dragon and is in cinemas September 19th.