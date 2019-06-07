WIN – Family Passes Up For Grabs to Toy Story 4

By Justin RouillonFriday 7 Jun 2019

We’re rolling out the red carpet as a classic returns!

Woody, Buzz and the gang are back for Toy Story 4, and are joined by their new mate Forky.

Thanks to our friends at Disney Pixar your family could be living it up at the 96five preview screening of Toy Story 4.

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called “Forky” to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Forky joins the cast in Toy Story 4.

These school holidays send your quality, pre loved toys off on a new adventure!  In celebration of the release of Toy Story 4, Disney Pixar has partnered with Save the Children and Reading Cinemas to encourage Aussies to donate their quality, pre-loved toys.

You can drop your toys off in the Toy Donation booths in the foyer of your local Reading Cinema from June 20th until July 21st.

 

Toy Story 4 is directed by Josh Cooley (Up, Riley’s First Date), and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen (Inside Out).

So for your chance to win keep your radio locked to 96five, listen out for that cue to call and give us a buzz (see what we did there…) on 1300 965 965.

Toy Story 4 is in Australian cinemas from Thursday June 20th.

