WIN - Tangalooma Whale Watching Cruise & Dolphin Feeding Experience – 96five Family Radio

This week we’re giving your family the chance to get up close and personal with the giants of the deep.
Thanks to our friends at stunning Tangalooma Island Resort on Moreton Island, you could be hitting the open water on a Premium Dolphin Feeding Day Cruise with Whale Watching.
This cruise for 2 adults and 2 children is valued at $700, and includes the following:
- Return Ferry Transfers from Brisbane
- Whale Sighting Guarantee (823 whales seen onboard this year)
- Light lunch onboard the Whale Watch Cruise
- A choice of Eco Ranger Experiences (Pelican Feeding, Kookaburra Feeding or Discover the World of Dolphins Presentation)
- Tangalooma VIP Day Lounge Access
- Wild Dolphin Feeding
Will You Answer the Whale Call?
It’s easy to win – all you need to do is register for the Whale Call Shortlist by registering your details in the form at the bottom of this page.
During their breakfast show, Ken, Nicky & Steve will call back registered listeners until a winner is found. The first caller to answer with a whale call wins!
So get practicing and channel your inner Migaloo, Moby Dick or Free Willy. *Technically Willy was an orca and not a whale but we’re not precious – details schmetails*
Tangalooma Island Resort run daily whale watching cruises direct from Brisbane daily from June to October. With over 30 years’ experience, the crew know Moreton Bay Marine Park like the back of their hand, and offer a whale sighting money back guarantee!
The resort offers Brisbane’s closest whale watching cruise, with the option to enjoy island life for a day. Or why not book a few nights and really get the full island experience!
There’s a ton of fun activities for the whole family at Tangalooma Island Resort. As well as their iconic wild dolphin feeding you can also enjoy a myriad of land and water-based activities. Explore the resort on quad bikes, beach bikes and segways or head out on a 4WD bus tour. Out on the water you can experience jet boat rides, parasailing, snorkelling and scuba diving on the Tangalooma Wrecks, sea scootering and plenty more!
Book your island adventure by visiting www.tangalooma.com.