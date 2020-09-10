Answer the Whale Call to Win a Whale Watching Cruise at Tangalooma Island Resort – 96five Family Radio

How’s your whale call? Get practicing! It could win you a whale watching experience at Tangalooma Island Resort.
School holidays are almost here, and to celebrate we want to send you and the family on a cruise you’ll never forget in beautiful Moreton Bay.
Thanks to our friends at Tangalooma Island Resort, your family (2 adults & 2 children) could be enjoying a whale watching cruise valued at $491!
All you need to do is register your details in the form below, and have your phone handy between 6 and 9am, Monday September 14th to Friday September 18th.
Ken and Nicky will be calling back lucky entrants on the whale call shortlist, but to win you’ll need to answer with your best whale call. If you need some inspiration check out the whale songs recorded by The Oceania Project at the bottom of the page.
There’s never been a more important time to support local tourism, so these school holidays are a great opportunity to get out and about in our own backyard and give back to those businesses who’ve done it tough in 2020.
Since 1987, Tangalooma Island Resort has offered Brisbane’s closest Whale Watching day cruise, plus the opportunity to enjoy island life for the day, and night if you stay longer. The vessel is a smooth sailing, comfortable catamaran and the resort is alive with fun things to do, from land and water sports to just lazing around on the beach.
And with their ‘Free Boats to Paradise’ offer now on, there’s never been a better time to get over to Tangalooma!
The Tangalooma Whale Watching Cruise departs directly from Brisbane until October 11th 2020. Book your tickets here.