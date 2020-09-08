WIN! 96five's Brisbane Business S.O.S. Competition! – 96five Family Radio

WIN! 96five’s Brisbane Business S.O.S. Competition!
Know a local business doing it tough this Covid Season?
Shout Out Support (S.O.S.) by nominating them to win a TRIPLE IMPACT MARKETING CAMPAIGN valued over $45,000!
From Wednesday, September 9th, 96five is giving you the chance to be the hero for a local business and help them get back on top.
96five’s Brisbane Business S.O.S. Competition is Shouting Out Support by highlighting great businesses in our community and giving them the chance to win a Marketing Package covering:
Radio Promotion with 96five
Outdoor Digital Signage
Online Marketing
.. all with a total RRP $45,000!
How to Enter a Business!
Register a Business to WIN by completing the form below and giving your reason why they deserve Shout Out of Support and entry into the draw for the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign.
Businesses will be selected at random for an on-air Shout Out of Support between 6am and 6pm during September, 2020.
Nominated businesses will be notified of their nomination and if they accept, will be reviewed by our panel of judges to identify the 5 most deserving from the reasons given by the nominees and the ability for the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign to add value and have a positive outcome for that business.
The 5 finalists will go into the draw for the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign.
The winner will be randomly drawn from the 5 finalists and announced on-air on 96five Family Radio just after 8am, Friday, 2nd October 2020.
Nominations close at 5pm on Wednesday, 30th September 2020. Winner will be drawn at 8am Friday, 2nd October!
What the Business WINS!
1/ 96five – 3 Month Branding Campaign Valued up to $22,140 + GST
21 Run Of Station 30sec spots per week x 13 weeks
1 x 30sec Script and Audio Production
2/ AOSCo – 3 Month Digital Billboard Campaign Valued up to $19,350 + GST
The choice of any 2 of AOSCo billboard locations below for this period, or rotate around the network for 3 months. Locations: Chapel Hill, Upper Mount Gravatt and Virginia.
3/ Bluebox Media – Digital Activation Package Valued up to $4,140 + GST
Website Build (Up to 5 pages. Not E-commerce.) or Bespoke Landing Page for the Campaign
SEO and Social Media ‘health check’
Digital Marketing workshop/strategy
Artwork for AOSCo Digital Billboard Campaign
(The winning Business will be responsible for the following costs associated with their website outside the parameters of the prize: domain registration, hosting, plugins, assets etc)
The 3 components of the Triple Impact Marketing Campaign are to be managed by 96five and, subject to availability, undertaken concurrently with a completion date prior to the 1st April 2021.