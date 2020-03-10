WIN!! A Meet & Greet With Bluey & Bingo! – 96five Family Radio

Consent *

The Terms and Conditions covered in this document apply to all promotions, competitions, and giveaways (“promotions”) run by Family Radio Ltd (“96five”) both on-air and online. Special rules may apply to particular promotions, in which case an addendum to these rules will be made for that particular promotion.



1 CONDITIONS OF ENTRY



1.1 By submitting an entry to a promotion, the entrant acknowledges and agrees to be bound by the Terms and Conditions.



2 WHO MAY ENTER PROMOTIONS



2.2 Unless otherwise specified in special promotion Terms and Conditions, no person may enter any promotion more than once.



2.3 Promotions are not open to:



employees of 96five.

the spouse, de facto spouse, parent, natural or adopted child, or siblings of such employees (regardless of whether or not they live in the same household).

contestants living outside the Greater Metropolitan Brisbane area.

contestants who have won a prize or prizes valued individually or collectively at more than $100 from 96five in the last 90 days prior to the commencement of the promotion.

3 PRIZES



3.1 Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash.



3.2 Prizes must (where applicable) be used on the dates specified.



3.3 All prizes are accepted entirely at the risk of the winner, and 96five excludes all warranties in connection with any prize to the extent permitted by law.



3.4 In the event that a winner chooses not to accept a prize, they forfeit any and all claims to that prize, which will be dealt with according to the absolute discretion of 96five subject to legislative requirements.



3.5 96five, its agencies, affiliates, sponsors and representatives are not responsible for defective prizes or misuse of any prize, or for any claims, liability, loss or damage arising out of or in connection with any promotion promoted by 96five.



4 PRIZE COLLECTION



4.1 Prizes must be claimed in person unless the winner is advised otherwise. The winner will be required to provide photographic identification for the purposes of collecting the prize or nominate someone to collect it on their behalf.



4.2 Where 96five elects to post a prize to a winner no responsibility will be accepted by 96five for the safe and effective postal delivery of the prize.



4.3 All prizes must be collected within 30 days from the date of winning. After that time, unclaimed prizes will be dealt with according to legislative requirements. It is the sole responsibility of winners to collect their prize. 96five will not notify winners of time remaining.



5 PUBLICITY



5.1 Each entrant consents to the content of their entry and any telephone entries being recorded, broadcast, and published online by 96five without compensation.



5.2 Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission for 96five to use the winner’s name, suburb or residence, recording of winner’s voice, photos and likeness, and filming for advertising and promotional purposes by 96five for broadcast by radio and use online without compensation unless otherwise prohibited by law. The winner’s name will NOT be used or listed in any other form of media without explicit and written permission by the winner.



5.3 96five may incorporate information from entrants in any promotion(s) in any database to be used for the purpose of its business.



6 EXCLUSION OF LIABILITY



6.1 All contestants release from, and indemnify Family Radio Limited (ACN 067 249 281) against, all liability, cost, loss or expense arising out of acceptance of any prize(s) or participation in any promotion including (but not limited to) personal injury and damage to property and whether direct or consequential, foreseeable, due to some negligent act or omission or otherwise.



6.2 96five takes no responsibility for the loss of prizes due to incorrect or imprecise delivery details provided by an entrant.



6.3 A failure by 96five to enforce any of these Terms and Conditions in any instance(s) will not give rise to any claim by any other person.



7 OWNERSHIP OF ENTRIES



7.1 All entries (whether written, audio or visual form, or a combination of those) become and remain the property of 96five (subject to the limits contained in the Privacy Policy).



8 DISQUALIFICATION



8.1 96five is not responsible for lost, interrupted communications or unavailable network server or other connections, failed telephone, mid-delivery or computer transmissions or other errors of any kind, whether human, mechanical or electronic.



9 TERMINATION



9.1 96five may, at its discretion, vary the Terms and Conditions for promotions or terminate a promotion entirely.



10 PARTICIPATION



10.1 All entries by the internet are sent entirely at the risk of the entrant. If there are any difficulties arising out of the internet or any associated equipment 96five may at its absolute discretion disqualify the entire entry or any portion thereof.



11 PRIVACY



11.1 All personal information by an entrant for the purposes of a promotion will be governed in accordance with the Privacy Statement for 96five. Please refer to the Privacy Statement for a full description of our privacy policy.