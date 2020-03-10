WIN!! A Meet & Greet With Bluey & Bingo! – 96five Family Radio

Wackadoo! Here’s your chance to get up close and personal with Australia’s favourite heeler family!
96five and our friends at the Brisbane Baby to Toddler Show want you and the family to lap it up, with Bluey and Bingo live on stage. Then you’ll be meeting the world-famous pups at a very special meet and greet.
It won’t even cost you any dollar bucks! You’ll be a VIP…for real life!
Each prize pack consists of a family pass to the Brisbane Baby to Toddler Show on Sunday March 22nd. The family pass is good for up to six guests.
Get practicing your flossing, as you’ll also receive reserved seating to the Bluey and Bingo performance on the main stage at 10am.
Afterwards you’ll also have access to the Bluey and Bingo meet and greet from 10:45am to 11:15am. Did we mention that the meet and greets are SOLD OUT? These tickets are the hottest in town!
All you need to do is fill in the entry form below, and tell us what your favourite Bluey bit is, and why.
Our favourite bit is when Shaun the ‘emu’ chases the bin chicken!! Or maybe that sneaky bush wee outside the takeaway?
Winners will be drawn on March 19th, so get your entries in now.
The Baby to Toddler Show, presented by Biostime, is Australia’s newest parenting event featuring everything to do with pregnancy and baby, through to the toddler years, providing new and expectant parents with the very best products and advice to help them on their parenting journey. The show is on at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 20th to the 22nd.
Bluey is an inexhaustible six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures, developing her imagination as well as her mental, physical and emotional resilience. The smash hit ABC kids show is created and produced in Brisbane, and has amassed a whopping 200 million streams on ABC iview.