WIN! A Night Off for the Dad in Your Life – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Friday 28 Aug 2020

Not all hero’s wear capes, they might just wear ties, work boots or scrubs instead.

No matter what the Dad in your life does, he’s an absolute hero and deserving of some recognition this Father’s Day!  Being a father is the most important job a man will ever do, and our society is becoming more and more aware of the role Dad’s play.  Just look at Bandit Heeler from the hit TV show Bluey – an absolute inspiration to the modern Dad!

So this week we want to hear all about your Dad, and that time he played the hero.  It doesn’t matter whether what Dad did was big or small, we want to hear those stories, and know why he’s important to you.  Get nominating in the form below!

Dad could be spending a well deserved night off with three of his mates, thanks to our friends at Strike Wintergarden.

Strike Wintergarden is no normal bowling alley and has raised the bar when it comes to entertainment in the city.

They’ll be enjoying pizza, ten pin bowling and laser tag!  Not to mention that all important boys time to recharge those batteries!

Strike’s not your average bowling alley. With bowling, laser tag, karaoke and escape rooms, they’ve got the fun covered for everyone. Strike, it’s fun with the works and centrally located in Wintergarden, Queen Street Mall.

Got some squabbles to settle? Let it all out over laser tag!

When Was Dad the Hero?

 

