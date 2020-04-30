WIN!! A Personal Chef For Mother's Day – 96five Family Radio

This Mother’s Day your Mum could be kicking back with some extra downtime, as we take dinner off her plate!
This will be the gift that keeps on giving….for a week anyway, as 96five sends over your very own personal chef to whip up a weeks worth of dinners.
That’s five large home cooked family meals! And all from scratch too! It includes all the groceries required, as well as the storage containers needed, and is valued at $400.
We’ve got two personal chefs to give away thanks to our friends at I H8 Cooking.
The food always tastes better when someone else prepares it, so get in Mum’s good cook books by nominating her in the form below.
In 50 words or less, tell us why your Mum is the ‘Mum with the most!’ Big or small, we want to hear about your Mum and why she’s special. Every nomination goes into the draw to win those personal chefs.
The prizes will be drawn at random and announced on Friday May 8th in Brissy Brekky with Ken & Nicky (8am), and also in Steve’s Big Fun Radio Show (3pm).
From Monday May 4th to Thursday May 7th we’ll also be calling random entries, so that you can tell us why your Mum is the ‘Mum with the most’. Everyone who gets on-air will also receive a free cook book!
Sidenote: we do realise that in 2020 it’s not just Mum who does the cooking….so if you hate cooking, just search for I Hate Cooking. You can have a cook turn up at your place, and make you up to 25 serves from their delicious menu options.
I H8 Cooking is a Brisbane based in home cooking service, that also offers a range of other services including pantry organisation and basic cooking lessons. They also have a Keto menu which is ideal for those following a KETO or LCHF way of eating. In addition I H8 Cooking is a registered NDIS provider, helping cater for any participants who have meal prep or independence as part of their goals.
Check out their menu, and give yourself some extra time by booking your cook at the I H8 Cooking website.