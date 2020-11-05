WIN - Air Con & Installation – 96five Family Radio

By 96five Friday 6 Nov 2020
We’re at the business end of what’s been a tough year for everyone.
For those without an air conditioning system, it’s going to be a long, hot summer in Bris-Vegas.
So we want to know who needs a cooling hand! Do you know someone who’s been doing it hard, and is without an air conditioner ahead of summer?
Nominate them in the form below, to win an air con system, plus installation from our friends at Air Con Clean. It’s valued at up to $5,500! The installation is kindly donated by J.T.E Air Conditioning.
And just for nominating someone, you can go into the draw for an air con clean, valued at $260.
Winners of the air con cleans will be announced in Brissy Brekky with Ken & Nicky, as well as The Big Fun Radio Show with Steve from Monday November 9th through to Thursday November 12th.
The major prize winner will be announced by Ken & Nicky during breakfast on Friday November 13th.
With the summer heat and humidity on the way, this is the perfect opportunity to bless someone who’s not had it easy in 2020.
Beat the heat and get your air conditioner cleaned ahead of summer by Air Con Clean!
Air Con Clean are Brisbane’s air con cleaning, installation and maintenance specialists! They service all areas of Brisbane including Logan, Bayside, the Redlands, Redcliffe and Caboolture as well as the Sunshine and Gold Coasts.
Air Con Clean is a privately owned, specialist air conditioning installation, maintenance and cleaning service based in Brisbane. They install anything from ducted to split system units and of course clean them to the highest standard, and they’re proud to say, “No one does it better.”
When you choose Air Con Clean, you’re choosing a team dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service to our Brisbane Customers – backed by years of experience. All of our Air Con Clean staff undergo rigorous training to ensure they meet our exacting standards so when its Air Con Clean – you know it’s been properly cleaned to the highest possible standard.