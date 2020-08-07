WIN!! EKKA Showbags! – 96five Family Radio

This year, there’s no EKKA, but we’ll be giving away a taste of the show in what would have been Show Week.

We’ve got a heap of showbags to give away, including bags from Sesame Street, Hot Wheels, Pokemon, Dora and more! It’s all thanks to our friends at showbags.com.au.

So this week we want you to step right up and play 96five’s Wheel of Showbags! Spin the chicken wheel of fun to see what showbag we’ll be sending your way.

Make sure you listen this week (Monday August 10th to Friday August 14th) for your cue to call, give us a ring on 1300 965 965, and spin that wheel!

It’s all the fun of the EKKA, with the added bonus of clean shoes.

Shop all your favourite showbags at showbags.com.au. There is something for everyone, so visit showbags.com.au to view all your favourites, like Paw Patrol, Barbie, Friends, Pokémon as well as lots of chocolate and confectionery showbags!

Get showbags delivered to your door, so shop online today at showbags.com.au.