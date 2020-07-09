WIN!! EVENT Cinema Movie Passes to Celebrate Their Reopening! – 96five Family Radio

Well done Brisbane! Give yourself a pat on the back!

Because of your efforts, COVID-19 restrictions are easing…and movies return!

To celebrate Event Cinemas reopening their doors, we’ll be giving away a stack of double passes to a movie of your choice.

From Monday July 13th to Friday July 17th make sure you listen across the day, and when you hear that cue to call give us a ring on 1300 965 965.

To celebrate the re-opening of Event Cinemas, Cinebuzz members can save 50%* on all full price adult tickets across every movie experience – Gold Class, V-Max, 4DX and Original! To access this offer, sign into your Cinebuzz account via the website eventcinemas.com.au/cinebuzz or scan your member card at the box office when purchasing your tickets.

Not a member? Sign up online for free! There’s a great range of new and much loved movies for you to enjoy. Event Cinemas have also implemented a range of changes to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable experience. Hurry, half-price tickets are available for a limited time only, book now at eventcinemas.com.au

*offer for a limited time only. Online booking fees apply. Check website for full terms and conditions.