 WIN!! EVENT Cinema Movie Passes to Celebrate Their Reopening! – 96five Family Radio

WIN!! EVENT Cinema Movie Passes to Celebrate Their Reopening!

By 96five Thursday 9 Jul 2020

Well done Brisbane!  Give yourself a pat on the back!

Because of your efforts, COVID-19 restrictions are easing…and movies return!

To celebrate Event Cinemas reopening their doors, we’ll be giving away a stack of double passes to a movie of your choice.

From Monday July 13th to Friday July 17th make sure you listen across the day, and when you hear that cue to call give us a ring on 1300 965 965.

To celebrate the re-opening of Event Cinemas, Cinebuzz members can save 50%* on all full price adult tickets across every movie experience – Gold Class, V-Max, 4DX and Original!  To access this offer, sign into your Cinebuzz account via the website eventcinemas.com.au/cinebuzz or scan your member card at the box office when purchasing your tickets.

Not a member?  Sign up online for free!  There’s a great range of new and much loved movies for you to enjoy. Event Cinemas have also implemented a range of changes to make sure everyone has a safe and comfortable experience. Hurry, half-price tickets are available for a limited time only, book now at eventcinemas.com.au

*offer for a limited time only.  Online booking fees apply. Check website for full terms and conditions. 

Related Articles

Interview with God’s Not Dead 3 star David AR White

Moving Aussie Film ‘Hearts and Bones’ is Close to Home for Former Refugee Andrew Luri

Alex Kendrick – From Little Things Big Things Grow

Footy & Faith Take the Spotlight in Jason Stevens’ Star-Studded Movie

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

WIN!! EVENT Cinema Movie Passes to Celebrate Their Reopening!

Queensland To Shut Out Victorians From Midday Tomorrow

Making Peace With The Life You Didn’t Plan

An Eternal Perspective On Money

Sidewalk Prophets – Music For The Outcasts

Forget ‘Overscheduling’ versus ‘Boredom’ – Self-Direction is the Key to School Holidays.

The Wiggles Get Socially Distant on New Album

How Automation Might Save Your Career