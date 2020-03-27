WIN!! Festival Passes To Hope At Home Film Festival – 96five Family Radio

No trips to the movies for a while = sad faces, but don’t worry – there’s still hope, and we’re bringing it to your place.

This week 96five and our friends at Heritage Films are giving away passes to the Hope at Home Film Festival.

It’s an online festival that you can enjoy from the comfort of your lounge. Beginning April 5th, you’ll receive a new film in your inbox for 10 weeks.

You’ll also receive an accompanying Q&A with the filmmakers and/or fellow storytellers, and access to a range of online events including panels, workshops, in-conversations and more!

All you have to do to win is listen out for that cue to call and give us a ring on 1300 965 965.

Over the 10 weeks ticket holders can enjoy films such as The Passion of the Christ (just in time for Easter), Loud Krazy Love (the story of Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch), The Least of These: The Graham Staines Story and more!

Visit the Hope at Home Film Festival website for a complete list, more info, and for a limited time you can get 50% off the price of a festival pass.

And the great news is that a small portion of every ticket sold helps out 96five!

So get your festival pass now, end enjoy 10 weeks worth of great films and content, from the best seat in the house – your lounge!