WIN!! Get Your Home or Business Truly Clean! – 96five Family Radio

As the government starts to ease restrictions put in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus, small businesses and organisations are starting to prepare for a return to work.
This week Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a range of measures and guidelines that businesses will need to adopt to minimise the risk of exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace.
One of those guidelines is that sufficient cleaning standards are in place. So what better time to get the office ready to go, by killing off all those nasty things you can’t see!
Our friends at Fog & Sanitise are giving 96five listeners the opportunity to nominate their home or business for a decontamination process.
There are 10 vouchers up for grabs, giving you the choice of decontaminating your home, car or office, and the vouchers are valued at $100!
The Fog & Sanitise decontamination process consists of the use of a handheld fogger, which sprays a fine mist of anti-microbial solution. The affected surfaces are applied with a fine layer of the solution, which actively destroys micro-organisms.
So get your home or favourite organisation sanitized and ready for life as we deal with our new normal in the post pandemic season.
Fill in the nomination form below and let us know why you’d like to clean up with a Fog & Sanitise decontamination process.
Winners will be announced online on Friday May 15th at 5pm.
Fog & Sanitise are experienced in remediating properties after they have been contaminated by mould, fire, smoke, drug manufacturing labs, chemical spills, crime scenes, silica dust, sewerage back flows, floods, bacteria and germs.
With over 20 years of experience they are passionate about putting control measures in place to ensure family homes and work places are safer places to be.