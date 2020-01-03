 WIN!! In Season Passes to Dolittle – 96five Family Radio

WIN!! In Season Passes to Dolittle

By 96five Friday 3 Jan 2020

Dolittle Movie Poster

96five’s Endless Summer is all about quality time with your family!

And what better way to beat the heat than by taking the fam to the latest summer blockbuster!

This week we have in season family passes to Dolittle, thanks to our friends at Universal Pictures.

Robert Downey Jr electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals.

Robert Downey Jr as Dr Dolittle

Robert Downey Jr brings Hugh Lofting’s animal whisperer to life on the big screen.

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

Ship scene from Dolittle

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (The Queen), Oscar® winner Jim Broadbent and Carmel Laniado (FX’s A Christmas Carol) and features additional voice performances from Oscar® winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

To win all you need to do is listen out for your cue to call, and give us a buzz on 1300 965 965.

Dolittle is in cinemas January 16th.

Related Articles

Incredible Transformation in Back2School Makeover

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

WIN!! In Season Passes to Dolittle

Hasn’t Archaeology Disproved the Bible?

Raising Confident Kids Who Love God: Darlene Zschech’s Insights

New Year, New You!

Waving the Flag for Independence – and Love – in another remake of ‘Little Women’

Are You prepared to Change?

Do People Matter?

Kath Sees Our Christian Community, And She Wants Some