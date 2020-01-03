WIN!! In Season Passes to Dolittle – 96five Family Radio

96five’s Endless Summer is all about quality time with your family!

And what better way to beat the heat than by taking the fam to the latest summer blockbuster!

This week we have in season family passes to Dolittle, thanks to our friends at Universal Pictures.

Robert Downey Jr electrifies one of literature’s most enduring characters in a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals.

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (The Queen), Oscar® winner Jim Broadbent and Carmel Laniado (FX’s A Christmas Carol) and features additional voice performances from Oscar® winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

To win all you need to do is listen out for your cue to call, and give us a buzz on 1300 965 965.

Dolittle is in cinemas January 16th.