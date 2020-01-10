 WIN!! In Season Passes to the Aussie Move Go! – 96five Family Radio

WIN!! In Season Passes to the Aussie Move Go!

By 96five Friday 10 Jan 2020

Go! Movie promo shot

96five’s Endless Summer rolls on, and to celebrate, your family can beat the heat with a movie on us!

Thanks to our friends at Roadshow Films,  we’re offloading in season family passes to see the Australian family movie of the summer, Go! 

When Jack (newcomer William Lodder) moves to a town in W.A. with his single mum (two-time Golden Globe nominee, Frances O’Connor) he quickly gets into go-kart racing. Supported by a team of new friends, he soon finds himself competing for the championship against a ruthless opponent named Dean (Cooper Van Grootel).

With the support of his best mates Colin and Mandy, as well as mentor Patrick – an old racing driver with a secret past, Jack must learn to control his recklessness if he’s to defeat the best drivers in the country.

Shot on location in Western Australia, Go is a high octane adventure from the studio that brought you Paper Planes, and the acclaimed director of Top Gear (UK version).

All you need to do is listen out for that cue to call and give us a ring on 1300 965 965.

Go! is rated PG and in cinemas January 16th.

Related Articles

Shoebox Sunday is THIS WEEK – October 29!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

People Need Real Not Expert

Dakar Rally Star puts Jesus First

WIN!! In Season Passes to the Aussie Move Go!

Teaching Your Child the Art of Psychological Flexibility

Bushfire Trauma – 12 Expert Tips for Helping Someone Who’s Struggling to Cope

“It Happened So Fast” – How a Pastor and His Family were Saved in a Firestorm

Be a Better Friend and Understand Your Adult Children

Will Smith in Spies in Disguise — An Unlikely Pigeon Pairing Saving the World