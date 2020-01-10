WIN!! In Season Passes to the Aussie Move Go! – 96five Family Radio

WIN!! In Season Passes to the Aussie Move Go! By 96five Friday 10 Jan 2020

96five’s Endless Summer rolls on, and to celebrate, your family can beat the heat with a movie on us!

Thanks to our friends at Roadshow Films, we’re offloading in season family passes to see the Australian family movie of the summer, Go!

When Jack (newcomer William Lodder) moves to a town in W.A. with his single mum (two-time Golden Globe nominee, Frances O’Connor) he quickly gets into go-kart racing. Supported by a team of new friends, he soon finds himself competing for the championship against a ruthless opponent named Dean (Cooper Van Grootel).

With the support of his best mates Colin and Mandy, as well as mentor Patrick – an old racing driver with a secret past, Jack must learn to control his recklessness if he’s to defeat the best drivers in the country.

Shot on location in Western Australia, Go is a high octane adventure from the studio that brought you Paper Planes, and the acclaimed director of Top Gear (UK version).

All you need to do is listen out for that cue to call and give us a ring on 1300 965 965.

Go! is rated PG and in cinemas January 16th.