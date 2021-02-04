WIN - A Fully Styled Marry Me Proposal – 96five Family Radio

By Justin RouillonThursday 4 Feb 2021
With Valentines Day on the horizon, it’s a good time to start thinking about how you can spoil your significant other.
This year we’ve teamed up with Snaptured Photo Booths to give you the chance to pop the question again!
Maybe you never had that picture perfect, insta-worthy proposal? Maybe it was a bit dodgy, a bit daggy, or a bit of a dud?
So tell us your proposal horror stories, and why you could do with a do-over this Valentines Day. Just fill in the form below for your chance to win a fully styled Marry Me Proposal from Snaptured.
The prize includes:
- Will You Marry Me one metre high LED letters
- Indoor/Outdoor cold Sparkular Fireworks
- Fully styled proposal area including red carpet/candles/arbor
- Fully styled picnic setting with finger food and a bottle of Champagne
- Balloon garland
- Photographer
- Highlight video reel
- 4-night holiday in selected 4 star hotels across Australia, Vanuatu, Fiji, Thailand or Bali (travel not included)
From Monday February 8th to Thursday February 11th, we’ll put someone on the shortlist to win the major prize, tell their dodgy proposal story and win a Hoyts family pass. Then on Friday February 12th at 8am, we’ll give away the major prize, and give you the chance to pop the question in style….second time round!
Snaptured are your award-winning entertainment specialists, so make your next event unforgettable. They’re party starters and memory makers and servicing all of south east Queensland.
So whether you need a photo-booth package, light up letters or numerals, or special effects, Snaptured will take your party, wedding or function to the next level.