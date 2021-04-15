 WIN - Family Passes to Paw Patrol Live – 96five Family Radio

WIN – Family Passes to Paw Patrol Live

Get your entries in now to score family passes to see Paw Patrol Live on April 24th and 25th at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

By 96five Thursday 15 Apr 2021

Looking for something paw-some to do with the kids?  Don’t stress – just yelp for help!

96five will be offloading family passes to the 10am show of Paw Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue on Saturday April 24th.

PAW Patrol Live!: Race to the Rescue is proudly presented by Stan.  Based on the hit animated TV series on Nick Jr. produced by Spin Master, this live show brings everybody’s favourite pups back to the stage for an action-packed, high-energy, musical adventure where they come to the rescue when Mayor Goodway goes missing during the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race.

It’s a great reminder that ‘no job is too big, no pup is too small’ and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the pups make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.

All you need to do to go in the running is fill in the form below and tell us why you’d love to see Paw Patrol Live – simple!

Win a Family Pass to Paw Patrol Live

 

