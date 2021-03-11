 WIN - Tickets to the QLD Premiere of Tom & Jerry – 96five Family Radio

WIN – Tickets to the QLD Premiere of Tom & Jerry

It's your chance to scrub up and live the high life!

By Justin RouillonThursday 11 Mar 202196five Breakfast

Lights! Camera! Action!

This week, 96five is giving you and the family a chance at walking the red carpet, at the Queensland premiere of Tom & Jerry: The Movie.

From Monday, Ken & Nicky will be giving away a family pass to the premiere each day in their Before the Bell segment.  Listen out for the segment, and give the guys a call on 1300 965 965.

Warner Bros. Movie World will host the Tom & Jerry Queensland premiere on Sunday March 21st, so don’t miss your opportunity to scrub up and live the high life!

 

One of the most beloved rivalries in history is reignited when Jerry moves into New York City’s finest hotel on the eve of “the wedding of the century,” forcing the event’s desperate planner to hire Tom to get rid of him, in director Tim Story’s ‘Tom & Jerry.’ The ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy her career, the wedding and possibly the hotel itself. But soon, an even bigger problem arises: a diabolically ambitious staffer conspiring against all three of them.

An eye-popping blend of classic animation and live action, Tom and Jerry’s new big-screen adventure stakes new ground for the iconic characters and forces them to do the unthinkable… work together to save the day.

Tom & Jerry is the ultimate feel-good movie for the whole family these school holidays! Don’t miss Tom & Jerry: The Movie – In Cinemas April 1st.

