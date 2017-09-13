MOVIE REVIEW:
Captain Underpants:
The First Epic Movie

By 96five Wednesday 13 Sep 2017

Movie, Captain Underpants

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Starring Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms

RELEASE DATE: September 14

SUMMARY: Captain Underpants centres on George Beard and Harold Hutchins, two fourth class friends voiced by Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch. They attend Jerome Horwitz Elementary School, ruled over by the malicious headmaster Benjamin Krupp. When Krupp threatens to put them in separate classrooms, effectively annihilating their friendship, George is forced to use his hypno ring – accidentally turning their enemy into their favourite comic book hero

RATED: G for Very Mild Crude Humour

AUDIENCE: Definitely one for primary school aged boys, though there’s plenty to keep the parents laughing

WHAT’S GOOD: George and Harold provide a really good model for friendship, sticking to each other through thick and thin, while building their own entertainment (with pens and pencils rather than electronic devices – shock! horror!)

WHAT’S NOT: There’s some questions to be asked about our heroes’ attitudes to authority. ‘For the sake of the children’ seems to be enough excuse to undermine any inconvenient adult.

SPIRITUALLY SPEAKING: In the end, Harold and George realise that they can’t ruin someone else’s life just because it makes their lives easier, and this leads them to confess their faults. 

Find out more about the movie here!

Related Articles

Footy & Faith Take the Spotlight in Jason Stevens’ Star-Studded Movie

WIN: Family Pass to see All Saints

WIN! Tickets to the exclusive screening of The Emoji Movie

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Not a hero, but just doing a job. A Brissie nurse’s story of working in civil wars & natural disasters.

MOVIE REVIEW: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

TACO BELL IS COMING TO BRISBANE!

Do you drink coffee? You will want to know about this!

Citipointe Christian College: School Excursion

MARRIAGE WEEK: Keeping Love Alive

The Wedding Cake made from supermarket ingredients!

GETTING TO KNOW…Arthur Muhl – Content Director, Announcer, and really good guy!