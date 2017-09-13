MOVIE REVIEW: Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

Starring Kevin Hart, Thomas Middleditch and Ed Helms

RELEASE DATE: September 14

SUMMARY: Captain Underpants centres on George Beard and Harold Hutchins, two fourth class friends voiced by Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch. They attend Jerome Horwitz Elementary School, ruled over by the malicious headmaster Benjamin Krupp. When Krupp threatens to put them in separate classrooms, effectively annihilating their friendship, George is forced to use his hypno ring – accidentally turning their enemy into their favourite comic book hero

RATED: G for Very Mild Crude Humour

AUDIENCE: Definitely one for primary school aged boys, though there’s plenty to keep the parents laughing

WHAT’S GOOD: George and Harold provide a really good model for friendship, sticking to each other through thick and thin, while building their own entertainment (with pens and pencils rather than electronic devices – shock! horror!)

WHAT’S NOT: There’s some questions to be asked about our heroes’ attitudes to authority. ‘For the sake of the children’ seems to be enough excuse to undermine any inconvenient adult.

SPIRITUALLY SPEAKING: In the end, Harold and George realise that they can’t ruin someone else’s life just because it makes their lives easier, and this leads them to confess their faults.

