Popular internet entertainment service Netflix has announced it has signed a deal with The C.S. Lewis Company, rights holder of The Chronicles of Narnia, promising to develop new series and film projects for its members.

Media commentary is buzzing about this exciting collaboration. For the first time, rights for all seven books of the Narnia series are included in the deal so fans can anticipate seeing more of the series than have been produced in the past by other studios.

Which books?

Despite the popularity of the Narnia series, only three of the books have been turned into Hollywood movies: The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. At ACCTV, we’re hoping this deal will see the other four books adapted for the screen: The Silver Chair, The Horse and His Boy, The Magician’s Nephew and The Last Battle

According to an article published on Huffington Post, “Lewis opposed the idea of a live-action version of his fantasy stories, fearing that the magical, anthropomorphic animals in his series would be impossible to recreate on screen.” Lewis died in 1963, a time when the most complex visual effects were seen in films like Hitchcock’s The Birds or the epic Jason and the Argonauts. While amazing at the time I’m sure, Lewis didn’t think the filmmakers then could live up to to his vision. It was Lewis’ stepson, Douglas Gresham who much later agreed to sell the rights to the series. Technology is now in toe with the genius of Lewis’ imagination and ability to recreate the fantastic world of Narnia.

Just rumours?

Personally, I can hardly wait. I’ve been anticipating the fulfilment of rumours circulating about The Silver Chair going into production. It seems they were just rumours after all. For now, fans like us will have to be satisfied with escaping into our own imaginations to enjoy. The good news is, Narnia is the kind of series that adults and children never grow tired of. So for now… happy reading!

Article supplied with thanks to ACCTV.

About the author: Stuart Harris is General Manager at ACCTV. He is passionate about story, and lives on the Sunshine Coast with his wife and three children.