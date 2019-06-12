From Brisbane With Love – Bluey Goes Global!

Bluey is set to launch on a global stage as BBC Studios and Disney announce that the first two series will premiere internationally on Disney Junior from late 2019.

The show will also be shown on the streaming service Disney+ in all territories outside Australia, New Zealand and Greater China including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Australian company Moose Toys will be the global master toy partner.

You can listen to our chat with Bluey creator Joe Brumm in the podcast player above.

Jane Gould, Senior Vice President, Consumer Insights and Programming Strategy, Disney Channels Worldwide said; ‘The power of family is a cornerstone of Disney storytelling, and the warmth and authenticity of Bluey’s family dynamic is what first captured our interest in the show.’

‘Bluey reminds us all of our own families, and it plays out the small but emotionally epic dramas of day-to-day life in surprising, heartfelt and very funny ways that will engage children and parents alike. We’re excited to introduce Bluey and her family to our audiences across the world on our multiple platforms.’

Charlie Aspinwall, Executive Producer for programme makers Ludo Studio said: ‘Dreams do come true. Partnering with Disney and Moose Toys is everything we hoped for Bluey and way more. We can’t wait for kids and families around the world to fall in love with this special show.’

Henrietta Hurford-Jones, Director of Children’s Content at BBC Studios said: ‘Bluey has bowled people over with its warmth, energy and humour. The way the show celebrates brilliantly observed moments of contemporary family life, role play and imagination has struck a chord with everyone who has watched the first series on the ABC and I can’t wait for Bluey and family to meet the rest of the world.’

Melbourne-based Moose Toys will be the global master toy partner for all territories excluding Asia.

The first range of toys will launch in Australian stores in time for Christmas 2019 and will be available in the US and other regions in 2020.

Created by Joe Brumm, Bluey follows the adventures of a lovable and inexhaustible six-year- old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her dad, mum and four-year- old little sister, Bingo. In every episode, Bluey uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to play elaborate games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways bringing her family and the whole neighbourhood into her world of fun.

A smash hit with families, Bluey is the most watched series ever on ABC iview with over 90 million plays and is currently the #1 children’s series of 2019 on metro broadcast television in Australia.

Bluey has also topped the Australian iTunes Kids Chart with the series peaking at #1 and consistently remaining in the Top 5.

Bluey is produced by the Emmy® award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios. Both series received production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

BBC Studios and ABC Children’s recently announced a second series commission for Bluey, due to make its television debut on ABC KIDS and ABC KIDS iview in 2020.