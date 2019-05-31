Lord Mayor Says It’s Special To Pray For The City By 96five Friday 31 May 2019

Hosting Brisbane’s annual Lord Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is special to the city’s civic leader Adrian Schrinner.

Lord Mayor Schrinner told 96five’s Timothy Charles the council wanted to acknowledge the care and support that church groups and many other community-based organisations provided.

It was a sign that Brisbane was a healthy city that cared for its people.

And the Prayer Breakfast was “an opportunity for us as a city to say thank you for what they do but also to say a prayer for the city as well; a prayer for the future of the city”.

The prayer said at the beginning of council meetings asks us as city leaders to strive for the welfare of our city …

As a Christian, the Lord Mayor said his faith gave him personal strength and peace. And it also enhanced his personal responsibility to serve.

“We can’t forget we live in a democracy and everyone has a right to have their own opinion. Whether they believe; whether they don’t believe it is important that we have that free society,” he said.

Mayor says prayer challenges councillors

Prayer was part of every council meeting. “The prayer said at the beginning of council meetings asks us as city leaders to strive for the welfare of our city and all its people,” he said.

Only a handful of weeks into his role, Lord Mayor Schrinner said he was enthusiastic about where the city was headed and looked forward to helping shape the future.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to build infrastructure for the future to protect great things about our city like lifestyle and green space.”