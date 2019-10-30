The Dangers and Opportunities of a Christian Kanye West – 96five Family Radio

By Akos Balogh

Above: Screenshot, Kanye West Sunday Service, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church Atlanta, Youtube

‘What music do you like listening to?’ asks my martial arts instructor, as we prepare for class. (There’s always some ‘mood music’ in the background as we train).

Truth be told I’m musically illiterate, but I see an opportunity and seize it. ‘Kanye West?” I reply. A little more sheepishly, I say: “I hear he’s got a new album out, called Jesus is King”.

I wasn’t sure how my non-Christian instructor would respond. I was half expecting a laugh, but without missing a beat, he says “Sure. I’ll put it on.”

And so we start warming up with Kanye singing ‘God is King, we the soldiers…’. Alright, this sounds okay…

So you’ve probably heard the news: Global celebrity rapper Kanye West, husband to Kim Kardashian, is confessing Christ as his Lord and Saviour. And he’s just released his new album, aptly titled Jesus is King.

It’s a title that sums up Kanye’s openness about his faith. While making a surprise appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel comedy show to talk about his new album, Kimmel asks him: “Do you feel born again, Kanye? Would consider yourself to be a Christian music artist right now?” To which Kanye replies: “I’m a Christian everything!”

It’s refreshing to hear a public figure – especially one so famous – being open about their (newfound) faith in Christ. There’s no embarrassment or shame: Kanye is happy to tell the world who his Lord is. The same goes for his famous wife, who said on the talk show The View, “[Kanye] has had this amazing evolution of being born again and being saved by Christ.”

Sure, they’re Americans speaking in an American context. ‘God talk’ is more acceptable in the US than it is in other parts of the Anglosphere. But in an age where Christianity has moved from being seen as idiosyncratic, to being seen as harmful for its stance on marriage and human sexuality, it’s interesting to see famous people – especially in the entertainment industry – being positive about Christianity.

And yet.

Before we get carried away with a cultural icon such as Kanye embracing the faith, there are things we should keep in mind: both the dangers of a megastar such as Kanye confessing Christ, and the potential opportunities this brings.

Watch: James Corden and Kayne in Airpool Karaoke

Let’s start with some of the dangers:

1) Our Confidence in the Gospel May Rise or Fall Depending on Whether Celebrities Like Kanye Confess Christ

We crave the stamp of celebrity approval.

Let’s be honest: we’re a celebrity driven culture. We value the views and actions of celebrities. They’re the trendsetters. They’re the ones who people want to be like (at least to some degree!).

And so, when a celebrity like Kanye confesses Christ so openly, and (from what I can tell) genuinely, we get a shot of confidence. Not so much because another sinner has turned to the Saviour, but because a celebrity looks favourably on Christ. They approve of Him. Jesus gets their stamp of approval.

And so, we gain confidence as Christians: confidence that if the likes of a celebrity like Kanye confesses Christ, then boy, it really must be a good thing to be a Christian.

Ok, maybe we don’t say it out loud. But don’t we feel it?

If our confidence is in a celebrity’s approval of Christ, rather than the risen Christ Himself, then we’re on spiritually slippery ground.

The Lord Jesus doesn’t need celebrity approval.

2) Jesus Doesn’t Need Celebrity Endorsement

In fact, He doesn’t even want it.

Jesus came into a world that was obsessed with status and approval. It’s the world in which the gospel was first preached. It’s the world in which the gospel spread like wildfire.

And yet, it wasn’t because of celebrity endorsement. As the apostle Paul wrote in his letter to the status obsessed Corinthian church:

Brothers and sisters, think of what you were when you were called. Not many of you were wise by human standards; not many were influential; not many were of noble birth. 27 But God chose the foolish things of the world to shame the wise; God chose the weak things of the world to shame the strong. 28 God chose the lowly things of this world and the despised things—and the things that are not—to nullify the things that are, 29 so that no one may boast before him. (1 Corinthians 1:26-29, emphasis added)

God doesn’t want (let alone need) celebrities to endorse His Son. That’s the role of the Holy Spirit (see John 16:12-14). God isn’t interested in a person’s worldly status: if anything, He preferences the non-celebrities in His plan of salvation.

3) We Don’t Commend the Gospel to Our World Through Celebrities

Rather, it’s through our godly lives that we show the beauty, truth, and goodness of the gospel.

It’s easy to think that celebrities confessing Christ makes Christianity look good. And so, again we may think that more celebrity conversions are key to the spread of the gospel.

But God doesn’t have “celebrities” as part of His plan to promote the gospel and bring people into His kingdom. Instead, God uses (among other things) our acts of godliness to commend the gospel to non-Christians:

As individuals, we’re to “Live such good lives among the pagans that, though they accuse you of doing wrong, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day he visits us.” (1 Peter 2:12)

Or as Jesus says about the corporate acts of believers: “[L]et your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.” (Matthew 5:16)

It’s the good deeds of God’s people that adorns and commends the gospel, not their celebrity status.

If anything, we should be obsessed with doing good to others, not about getting celebrity approval.

As the Christian hip hop group Beautiful Eulogy sing in their song Exile Dial Tone:

If only we had better rappers to gain us more respect/

to validate what we believe and keep our name up in the press/

But God does not use the same methods as the world/

He chose the foolish and the weak to bring His message to the world/

We don’t need more superstars/

We need more gospel-centred churches/

4) Celebrity Christians Face Enormous Temptations

And the watching world is keen to catch them out.

I couldn’t imagine the temptations faced by someone like a Kanye:

The millions that worship him, and the immense pressure this brings. The temptation to trust in wealth. To trust in his own fame and success. The temptation to sexual sin. The temptation to live for self.

There’s a myriad of temptations surrounding him, ready to choke the spiritual life out of him like thorns (Mark 4:18-19).

Not only that, but all taking place under the microscope of a watching world – even a long running reality TV show – obsessed with his every move, tweeting his every misspoken word. Ready to catch him out. And show his Christianity to be hypocritical and empty.

That’s pressure. That’s temptation.

Oh, and if the world and it’s temptations aren’t bad enough, being married to Kim Kardashian couldn’t be easy, either. In a tense exchange on their reality TV show, Kanye asked if his wife would mind dressing more modestly (yes, Kanye did ask that).

Kim’s response? “Just because you’re on this journey [and] transformation, doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot as you.”

Ouch. That can’t be easy to easy to hear from your own wife.

(When my tween-age daughter heard Kardashian say those words, her response was, “She is so leaving him!”. Time will tell – but (if reality television is anything to go by), Kanye’s conversion has brought new tension into the marriage).

5) Celebrity Christians Can Bring the Gospel Into Great Disrepute If They Fall