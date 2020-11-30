Brisbane to Host First 100% Capacity Musical in Australia – 96five Family Radio

QPAC CEO John Kotzas said the Centre was delighted to present this hit musical to Queensland, particularly after the year that has been.

By Justin Rouillon Tuesday 1 Dec 2020

Shrek, Fiona and Donkey are coming to the Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) in the first major musical to open to a 100% capacity audience in Australia, without a special exemption required, since the onset of COVID-19.

Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said Shrek The Musical would boost tourism, local small business and jobs in the arts sector.

“There was lots of disappointment after its postponement earlier this year, so it’s great to be able to welcome Shrek The Musical,” Minister Enoch said.

“It is because of the great work of Queenslanders in responding to COVID-19 that we’ve been able to open up our borders and now Queensland is good to go.

“This is an acclaimed blockbuster Broadway musical which will provide more jobs for artists, arts workers and venue workers while providing an economic boost to Queensland.

“Shrek the Musical’s season at QPAC will deliver 38 performances, and an estimated 3000 shifts for artists and arts workers, it will also mean that audiences of around 50,000 can once again enjoy musical theatre in a full house.

“The arts sector has been severely impacted by the pandemic, so to be the first state in Australia to host the first major musical performance at 100% capacity, without a special exemption, is really rewarding.

“Since the start of COVID-19 the Queensland Government has committed nearly $60 million worth of initiatives to support the arts and cultural sector, this includes the $22.5 million Arts and Cultural Recovery Package,” Ms Enoch said.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the Centre was delighted to partner with esteemed production company Gordon Frost Organisation (GFO) to present this uplifting hit musical to Queensland for the first time, particularly after the year that has been.

“As soon as 100 percent audience capacity was announced, QPAC was determined to revisit the possibility of staging the much-anticipated Shrek the Musical, as our first large scale musical in 2021,” Mr Kotzas said.

“The production was set to come to QPAC in May this year and we know how disappointed fans were when the season was cancelled, so we pulled out all stops to bring this much-loved story to our audiences.

“Large touring musicals are normally planned years in advance, so to pull this off so quickly is testament to the desire of our partners, the artists and crews to get back on stage.

“Musicals have such broad appeal and this Broadway production with its all-star cast is the type of international standard show that our audiences have come to expect from QPAC.

“In consideration of the year that it has been, the season will include family-friendly pricing to make experiencing Shrek the Musical as accessible for as many families as possible.

“We do see it as a privilege to return to 100 percent capacity in our theatres as so many of our colleagues in other states and around the world are still working under restrictions. We thank our community and patrons for their support of our industry as they have returned to live performance,” Mr Kotzas said.

The cast for the QPAC season of Shrek The Musical QPAC season is soon to be announced.

QPAC will present Shrek The Musical from Saturday 9 January in association with Gordon Frost Organisation.

Tickets go on sale for Shrek The Musical QPAC season at 9.00am on Thursday 3 December at qpac.com.au or phone 136-246.

To join the QPAC waitlist to be first to hear of the new tickets on sale for existing shows and new shows coming up at QPAC in the New Year please go to https://www.qpac.com.au/waitlists/family-waitlist/