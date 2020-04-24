Lest We Forget: Bush Poet Matt Langdon's Anzac Tribute – 96five Family Radio

For Matt ‘Trucky’ Langdon bush poetry paints the ultimate picture of the landscape and of our past.

He became fascinated by the style when he discovered the genre and began writing his own compositions as a teenager.

“I’ve always loved the imagery of bush poetry – when you listen to something like ‘The Man From Snowy River’ – if you let your imagination run with it you can start building a movie in your mind. That’s what I’ve always loved about it.”

His first poem was written for his father and tells the tale of growing up in the regional community of Gloucester in New South Wales.

In recent years Matt’s work has focused on championing causes and giving a voice to those he’s passionate about supporting.

The longer form poem ‘Young Billy Smith’ tells the story of two young diggers going off to World War I.

“The characters in the poem aren’t real but the stories are – the stories are a mash up of real stories that I’ve read and researched. I’ve done that to try and highlight what the original Anzac’s would have gone through.”

But it’s the Anzac Day tribute ‘Lest We Forget’ that Matt has a personal connection to. In part the poem pays respect to all those who served and never returned, but it’s also been inspired by his grandfathers involvement in World War II.

“My grandfather trained with the Z Unit, but two weeks before they deployed he came down with pneumonia, which saved him as his entire squad ended up being wiped out. He became a turret gunner in the B-17 Flying Fortresses and served in the Pacific. The poem is also paying my respects as someone who never served, to say thanks to those who went through hell – that’s what ‘Lest We Forget’ is all about.”

Matt is also passionate about inspiring the next generation to discover his love of bush poetry.

“In many respects it is a bit of a dying art form, I’m 40 and I’m one of the younger people doing it. I am looking at opportunities to volunteer with schools and youth orgonisations to teach it to kids. It’s just such a unique way of telling a story – you can take something absolutely mundane and turn it into something that people will ask – where’s the movie!”