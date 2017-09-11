Do you drink coffee? You will want to know about this!

By Christie MannMonday 11 Sep 201796five Afternoons

Tomorrow, September 12 sees over 50 Brisbane & SE Queensland cafe’s participating in Cereal for Coffee day. Which means: you bring a new box of cereal to a participating cafe and in exchange you get a free coffee.

The best bit – in doing so you’ll be supporting local chaplains and breakfast clubs to give breakfast to school students who would otherwise miss out.

96five’s Arthur Muhl spoke to Samara Sargeson co-founder of not-for-profit ‘Cereal for Coffee’ – listen to the full interview above.

A full list of participating cafe’s can be found on the Cereal for Coffee website.

