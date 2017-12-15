Popular book takes centre stage in the name of literacy and imagination

By Christie MannFriday 15 Dec 2017

If you have young children in the family, you would be more than familiar with the name Andy Griffiths. 

The award-winning Aussie author has kept kids – and adults – laughing for more than 20 years with his series of ‘Treehouse’ books as well as the delightfully outrageous “The Day my Bum Went Psycho”.

From words on a page to his words on a stage – Just a few days ago, the world-premiere of “The 78-storey Treehouse” stage show took place at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

Andy’s latest book is in  fact the fourth of his scribblings to be adapted for the stage.

96five’s Arthur Muhl was able to entice Andy Griffiths down from the leaves and branches just for a few minutes, to find out why he gets a buzz from his books finding new life under the spotlight…

Related Articles

Aussie Parents Fearful Children aren’t Prepared for the Future

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Popular book takes centre stage in the name of literacy and imagination

The Six Stages of Parking at Christmas

A Huge Week for Stuff the Bus!

96five’s Luke and Susie – Broadcasting LIVE from Southbank!

Thinking of Others this Christmas

7 Tips to Help You Have a Stress-Free Christmas

What does a “good kid” look like?

Balancing your Macronutrients and Sensible Snacking