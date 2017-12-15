Popular book takes centre stage in the name of literacy and imagination By Christie Mann Friday 15 Dec 2017

If you have young children in the family, you would be more than familiar with the name Andy Griffiths.

The award-winning Aussie author has kept kids – and adults – laughing for more than 20 years with his series of ‘Treehouse’ books as well as the delightfully outrageous “The Day my Bum Went Psycho”.

From words on a page to his words on a stage – Just a few days ago, the world-premiere of “The 78-storey Treehouse” stage show took place at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre.

Andy’s latest book is in fact the fourth of his scribblings to be adapted for the stage.

96five’s Arthur Muhl was able to entice Andy Griffiths down from the leaves and branches just for a few minutes, to find out why he gets a buzz from his books finding new life under the spotlight…