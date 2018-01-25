It’s Back to school week and to help the transition go well for both kids AND parents, each morning this week Timothy Charles has been chatting to Rebecca Conway about some of the topics featured in her ‘Back to school survival guide’.

Rebecca spent 25 years in the Army as an officer, and is now qualified to assist people who have loved ones suffering from a mental illness, runs Mental Health First Aid courses and is dedicated to helping people live their lives with passion and purpose through Return to Freedom Coaching.