Chyna Howlett of the Modified Rugby Program.

Chyna Howlett is the head coach of the modified rugby program which was developed by the Ginger Cloud Foundation.

Modified rugby supports kids with perceptual and learning disabilities, and gives them the opportunity to grow and thrive.

Chyna is a top level rugby referee, currently sitting on the ARU’s National Panel of Referees, and has officiated all around the world in places like Dubai, Amsterdam, China and England. She has also represented Australia in weightlifting and has held Commonwealth records in her weight division.

96five’s Tim Bain spoke with Chyna about the modified rugby program and the difference playing a team sport is having on kids with special needs.

Find more information at http://www.mymrp.org/