For King & Karaoke Playlist

By Justin RouillonThursday 17 Jan 2019

96five is excited to be presenting the Aussie (via Nashville) band For King & Country in 2 sold out Brisbane shows.

If you missed out on tickets, Ken, Nicky and Steve have your final chance to see Joel, Luke and the rest of the band, as they give away double passes to their Riverlife Show.

For King & Country perform live on US television.

But they’re going to make you work for those tickets with 96five’s For King and Karaoke!

When the For King and Country song drops, get in the zone. When it stops, bust out the next line and the tickets are yours!

To help you out, check out the playlist below, get those vocal chords warmed up and start practicing!

For King and Country play Riverlife (Seventeen Mile Rocks) on Wednesday January 30th and the Mueller Performing Arts Centre on Friday February 1st.

