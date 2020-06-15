Battle Cry 2020: Join the Brisbane Online Prayer Gathering This Wednesday Night – 96five Family Radio

Last year hundreds of Christians from over 20 Brisbane churches met at Suncorp Stadium to pray for the city and our nation.

The stadium was originally known as Lang Park, and was named after Rev. John Dunmore Lang. Rev. Lang mobilised a missionary movement that worked throughout Australia and the Pacific Islands in the 1830’s. The site was also a meeting ground used for tribal meetings of First Nations people.

Alex Milne is host of 96five’s Sunday Celebration and caught up with Jonathan Mock from the International City Church who are hosting this year’s Battle Cry event. You can listen to the interview in the player above.

Like everything else in this pandemic season, Battle Cry has moved to an online format, with the gathering taking place this Wednesday, June 17th from 7pm.

Jonathan told Alex Milne that it’s of the utmost importance that Christians pray for their city.

“We believe that God wants prayer and a prayer movement and we want to be obedient to that. (Last year’s event) saw over 700 people in attendance, which is amazing given the short lead time of only a month.”

The Battle Cry is open to all denominations and will see pastors from all over the city and the country leading the gathering in prayer.

“We just want to saturate Brisbane in prayer that night” said Jonathan.

You can join the Battle Cry Gathering this Wednesday night at 7pm via the Battle Cry YouTube Channel or Facebook page.