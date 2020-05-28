 National Day of Thanks: Michelle Mitchell on Gratitude – 96five Family Radio

National Day of Thanks: Michelle Mitchell on Gratitude

By Justin RouillonThursday 28 May 202096five Afternoons

This Saturday May 30th is the annual National Day of Thanks, a day to thank God and each other.

The day is an opportunity for Australians to express thanks to God for the nation we live in, and also to those who have made a difference in our lives and the community.

This year the focus is on disaster recovery following this summer’s devastating bush fires and floods, as well as encouraging and assisting those communities who have been affected.

Michelle Mitchell is a parenting expert and a long time friend of 96five.  She’s also an ambassador for the National Day of Thanks this year.

She spoke to afternoons presenter Timothy Charles about the importance of gratitude, especially during the season we find ourselves in.  Have a listen to their chat in the audio player above.

You can visit the National Day of Thanks website for different ways to celebrate the day, as well as tips on showing gratitude in your family, workplace, school, church or community.

Related Articles

Give Thanks… in Everything?

Give Thanks in Every Circumstance

Building Resilient Kids With Michelle Mitchell

Thank you Brisbane – we are 100% funded!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

National Day of Thanks: Michelle Mitchell on Gratitude

Creamy Chicken Mulligatawny Soup

50 Questions To Ask Your Kids [Audio]

Remembering The Baby We Lost: Singer Chris Sebastian Opens Up About His Song, ‘Soon’

Don’t Just Find Your Tribe, Open the Circle and Let People In

Let’s Get Back to Business Brisbane!

A Rare Treat: 3 Free Online Gigs by Some of Your Fave Christian Artists

Social Media P Plates for Teens