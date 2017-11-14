Movie Review:
Murder on the Orient Express

By Christie MannTuesday 14 Nov 2017

SUMMARY: Agatha Christie’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, takes a train from Istanbul to Paris, and finds himself in the middle of the spectacular murder of a hated underworld figure. Every passenger has a rock-solid alibi, but the Belgian sleuth soon realises there are more things connecting them than meets the eye.

RATED: M for Mature Themes

AUDIENCE: This is definitely one for armchair detectives

WHAT’S GOOD: The art direction is gorgeous and the film is simply crammed with A-list actors – Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, Willem Defoe … plus Kenneth Brannagh who directs AND wears the most outrageous moustache as Hercule Poirot.

WHAT’S NOT: The pace is so fast moving you might find it hard to follow the case. Best to sit back and enjoy the ride. There are also some extra ‘action’ scenes that have been added to the storyline that seem a bit out of place.

SPIRITUALLY SPEAKING: When the truth is finally revealed, the film actually wonders whether we have the right to judge, whether the villain is really evil – a very 21st century question, when you consider someone WAS murdered, after all.

RELEASE DATE: November 9

