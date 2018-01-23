Need Something Uplifting? Five Classic Films to Inspire You

By Christie MannTuesday 23 Jan 2018

Looking for some classic film inspiration?
Here are five films that have motivation, uplift and inspiration written all over them. They’ll inspire you to dream big, go wild, let go of excuses and in some cases, literally shoot for the stars.

1. Back to the Future

Explore the wild world of time travel in grand efforts to right wrongs and put broken things back together.

2. The Secret Life of Walter Mitty
Dive into the imagination and adventure of Walter Mitty as he overcomes fear and embraces change.

3. The King’s Speech

Learn what failure and overcoming are all about in this inspiring true story of not letting our circumstances define us.

4. October Sky

Revitalise your bold ambition and dreams in the timeless story of perserverance and self belief.

5. Chariots of Fire

Run with Eric Liddell as he fiercely holds onto his convictions and shoots for glory on the track.

Article supplied with thanks to Movies Change People.

Circle Up