“Poms” a Warm-Hearted Comedy [Movie Review]

By: Laura Bennett

Culturally, we seem to be pretty set on the idea that ageing and restriction go hand in hand. But, if living in a retirement community is anything like it’s portrayed in Poms, you’ll want to rid yourself of your younger years real quick.



Martha (Diane Keaton) is a quiet 70-something, who uproots from her home of 46 years to escape the rigours of chemotherapy, and go to a retirement village “to die”. Despite wanting to be left alone, the overly friendly Sheryl (Jacki Weaver) insists on becoming fast friends, and inspires Martha to start a cheerleading squad.

As with all feel-good films of course, the squad becomes more than just an opportunity to break away from bingo. Cheerleading helps the women come out of their shells, and find friendship at a time in life when isolation can be rife.

With a cast that has six Oscar and 11 Emmy nominations between them (including 4 wins) maybe the talent is too rich for such a simple story, but who cares – they had fun and you will too.

Martha and Sheryl’s friendship is standout. Sheryl’s puppy-like, ‘you-need-a-friend-so-I-will-be-your-friend’ attitude means no man is left behind. And sometimes that’s the kind of person we need in our lives. Someone who won’t let us retreat from life, but who’ll stand by our side when we feel like we want to.

Poms is perfect for a Girls Day Out, or to feed your anti-ageing rebellion. It is light-hearted but could change your life if you let it.

Poms is rated PG and in cinemas now.

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.

About the Author: Laura is a media professional, broadcaster and writer from Sydney, Australia.