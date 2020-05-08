Top 5 Movies for Mums This Mother’s Day – 96five Family Radio

By: Laura Bennett

Mother’s Day may be different this year, but the good news is you can always take a moment to indulge in a good movie — that is, if the kids leave you be and you can have the TV to yourself.

So, whether you’ll be watching alone or having the family tag along, here’s a ‘Top 5’ on streaming platforms (and, most likely available to rent) to check out for the mum of many tastes:

1. Self Made (Netflix)

This semi-fictionalised limited series is about the life of Madame C.J. Walker (Octavia Spencer). As the first official African-American millionaire in the US, C.J. had to overcome all of the racial hostility of turn-of-the-century America, as well as her own personal struggles and rivalries, to forge an entrepreneurial path ahead. Self Made inspires, confronts, and challenges us with its story of progress, and is one for mum and teens.

2. Faith, Hope & Love (Netflix)

If you’re going to watch a rom-com, why not make it a faith-based one? Telling the story of a divorcee who enters a dance contest to save her dance studio, Faith, Hope & Love intertwines some of the most challenging parts of life with a message that offers encouragement in the midst of them. For the most part, it navigates the genre well and avoids the pitfalls of some faith films, providing a sweet alternative to some of the mainstream chick flicks.

3. 10 Things I Hate About You (Disney+)

Because who wouldn’t want to have Heath Ledger sing to them on Mother’s Day? It may draw a tear to your eye, but as this classic hit celebrates its 21st anniversary (no way!), it might be time to dust off your teen angst, play some backyard paintball (#lockdown) and use your Disney+ account for something the parents really want to watch.

4. While You Were Sleeping (Disney+)

In the rare event you’ve been able to get in some naps during the pandemic, this one will remind you of the magic that can happen with a little shut eye. As one of the first movies Sandra Bullock won us over with, take a step back into a simpler time where public transport wasn’t a biohazard (maybe), and trench coats were every woman’s wardrobe must-have.

5. The Fast and Furious franchise (Netflix)

Rev-head mums, it’s your time to shine! Newly released on the platform, you can go through the entire back catalogue of these iconic movies and, once again, enter the world of Dominic Toretto and his team. His family. His ride-or-die. Just remember to do it a quarter-mile at a time, because you don’t want to gorge on all eight movies in one day…or do you?

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.

About the Author: Laura is a media professional, broadcaster and writer from Sydney, Australia.