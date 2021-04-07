Michael Jr Explores Comedy and Purpose in 'Selfie Dad' – %

Michael Jr (seen in War Room) stars in Selfie Dad, a Christian comedy done well. Selfie Dad ties family entertainment with a deeper faith-based message in a unique and original way

By Shaliysh Robinson Wednesday 7 Apr 2021

Michael Jr (seen in War Room) stars in Selfie Dad, a Christian comedy done well. Selfie Dad ties family entertainment with a deeper faith-based message in a unique and original way.

The movie focuses on Ben Marcus (acted by Michael Jr), a husband and father who finds himself caught in the throes of a mid-life crisis. Ben has a lot to be thankful for, but despite everything he has achieved, he simply isn’t happy. He decides that the best way to fill the hole in his life is to fulfill his long set aside dream of becoming a comedian. And what better way to jump start his comedic career than with a YouTube channel?

96five’s Tim Bain snagged an interview with star actor Michael Jr…

Selfie Dad is now available for rent or purchase on all major digital platforms, and also on DVD.