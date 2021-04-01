Russ 'Movie Guy' Matthews - The Best Movies to Watch Over Easter – 96five Family Radio

Russ Matthews from Reel Dialogue shares his recommendations for the best movies that will help us reflect on the true meaning of Easter.

By Sam Robinson. Listen: Sam chats to Russ Matthews about his ultimate Easter movie binge list.

This year, you could bypass the Easter egg hunt, and instead go on an Easter film hunt: with Russ’ recommendations for the best movies that will help us reflect on the true meaning of Easter.

A Classic

Ben-Hur (1959)

(Honourable mentions: The Greatest Story Ever Told, The Robe, Easter Parade)

When seeking out a classic film, it doesn’t get better (or bigger) than Ben-Hur. The film tells the story of Judah Ben-Hur, a member of Jerusalem’s Jewish nobility living at the time of Judea’s Roman occupation. Set in the same time period, the film offers historical context for the life and crucifixion of Jesus. It also contains one of the greatest high speed races in cinematic history. Russ explains that while a newer version released in 2016, the classic Charlton Heston option from 1959 is still the best one. But be warned, it’s an epic – clocking in at three hours 44 minutes (just 10 minutes shy of Zack Snyder’s Justice League!).

For Families

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe

(Honourable mentions: Hop, Peter Rabbit, The Price of Egypt)

A biblical analogy wrapped in a warped fairytale with magic and big cats, C.S. Lewis’s most famous Chronicles of Narnia novel got the big screen treatment in 2005 with a visually engrossing adaptation that stays loyal to its text and promises to be a thrilling watch. Interestingly, it is a film that tells the Easter story in a manner that is accessible for all ages.

For the Grown-Ups

Risen

(Honourable mentions: The Passion of the Christ, King of Kings)

Joseph Fiennes and Tom Felton play members of the Roman military tasked with solving the mystery of Christ’s resurrection in order to quell rumors about his being the Messiah. Russ says that Risen differs from most Biblical-era movies because it’s told through the eyes of a non-believer. The film is well written and acted, and will provide a different perspective on this familiar and life-changing story.

