Competition – Your Choirs Chance to Open For The Kingdom Choir By Justin Rouillon Wednesday 15 May 2019

Royal Wedding Gospel Choir, The Kingdom Choir, are giving choirs of Australia the exciting opportunity to open for them on their inaugural Australian tour.

Performing at the Queensland Performing Art Centre in Brisbane on August 5, Sydney Opera House on August 6, and the Athenaeum Theatre in Melbourne on August 7, The Kingdom Choir will personally select a winner and runner-up from each State to perform on stage, providing an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for amateur choirs to appear at one of Australia’s leading musical venues.

Both the winner and runner-up in each city will get to perform two songs before taking their complimentary seats to enjoy what will be a magical and uplifting concert from The Kingdom Choir.

The winning choir in each city will also receive a masterclass with The Kingdom Choir’s award-winning conductor and founder Karen Gibson on the day of the respective concert.

The group of singers from in and around London draw from various Christian traditions and are dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share through their warm energy and enthusiastic performance.

Following their show-stopping performance of ‘Stand By Me’ at the Royal Wedding, in front of nearly 2 billion people, The Kingdom Choir have attracted worldwide acclaim.

“The Kingdom Choir are passionate about providing opportunities for others to grow and shine” explained Karen Gibson.

“It was this same belief of others that pave the way for us to embark on our own incredible journey.”

“The Kingdom Choir ‘Perfect Pitch’ competition is open to all choirs irrespective of age, race, region or musical taste. The winners won’t necessarily be the most polished performances but the ones that demonstrate their own love of music and strike a cord with the judging panel led by myself.

“We can’t wait to see all the entries and come August, watch the winners open for us when we perform in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney. Good luck to everyone!” concluded Gibson.

To enter, choirs simply submit a MP4 (or similar) video of them recently performing one song via the competition page at http://www.teglive.com.au/perfect-pitch-competition. Entries close at 11.59pm AEST, Friday 7 June 2019.

The competition is open to all amateur choirs in Australia no larger than 20 members including their conductor. Full terms and conditions are available at the competition page.

Karen Gibson and members of The Kingdom Choir will then select the winners and runner-ups that will be announced on Monday 1 July 2019.

THE KINGDOM CHOIR – AUSTRALIAN TOUR DATES – TICKETS NOW ON SALE

Monday 5 August 2019 – Queensland Performing Art Centre, Brisbane

Tickets from www.qpac.com.au

Tuesday 6 August 2019 – Sydney Opera House

Tickets from www.ticketek.com.au and www.sydneyoperahouse.com

Wednesday 7 August 2019 – Athenaeum Theatre, Melbourne

Tickets from www.ticketek.com.au