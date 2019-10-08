Dami Im’s New Single is an Honest Cry From the Depths of Pain – 96five Family Radio

Dami Im’s New Single is an Honest Cry From the Depths of Pain By 96five Tuesday 8 Oct 2019

By: Laura Bennett

With lyrics like, “My body is a graveyard that buries all my emotions”, you know Dami Im isn’t messing around with her new single Crying Underwater.



Having won Australian over in 2013 when she took the X Factor title, then going on to become Eurovision royalty in 2016, Dami’s new song is a rare insight into her sometimes turbulent inner world.

“Everybody goes through really dark times,” said Dami. “Where you just feel so low, and you feel sad, you feel depressed. I think that’s human… but when we are going through that tough time it’s really hard to talk to someone about it.

“We feel really afraid that people are going to judge us if we’re not always cheerful and happy. I just started writing how I felt, and this song is probably my most personal and honest song that I’ve written so far.”

“I try and talk to the people I trust about [what I’m feeling] which always makes me feel better, then give it time… it does get better.”

With over 150,000 Instagram followers, Dami wanted to make sure her ‘Dami Army’ knows there’s real struggles in everyone’s life, even the stars we admire.

“We can forget that social media is the highlight reel,” said Dami. “Emotionally, I go through ups and downs… and [in my industry] I go through phases where I’m super busy and I’m travelling, going on different flights to different cities, and then I’ll have nothing. That’s a challenge.”

For others who wrestle with the highs and lows, Dami said, “It’s ok to feel like that sometimes”.

“You can’t be always happy, and you can’t live life not feeling those darker emotions sometimes… I try and talk to the people I trust about [what I’m feeling] which always makes me feel better, then give it time… it does get better.”

Dami Im’s new single ‘Crying Underwater’ is out now.

Article supplied with thanks to Hope Media.

About the Author: Laura is a media professional, broadcaster and writer from Sydney, Australia.