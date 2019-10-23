WIN - A VIP Experience & Double Passes To Lauren Daigle's World Tour – 96five Family Radio

To say that 2019 has been Lauren Daigle’s year is a bit of an understatement.
Late last year the Louisiana native released her third studio album ‘Look Up Child’ to a wave of critical acclaim from not just the Christian music industry, but also wider mainstream circles.
The album and three singles from it have taken out three Billboard Music Awards, three Dove Awards and two Grammy’s. She’s also found herself at the top end of the Billboard Charts and has performed live on a host of national TV shows in the US.
She recently blew away the studio audience of Late Night With Seth Myers with a blistering rendition of ‘Still Rolling Stones’. Check out the performance below!
Lauren is currently performing across Europe as part of the Lauren Daigle World Tour, and will bring her show to Australia for the first time with gigs in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane!
Presented by Live Nation, Lauren Daigle’s World Tour rolls into Brisbane on Wednesday January 22nd 2020. She’ll be performing at Brisbane’s premier venue, The Fortitude Music Hall which is the largest ballroom and theatre styled venue in Australia.
