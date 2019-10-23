 WIN - A VIP Experience & Double Passes To Lauren Daigle's World Tour – 96five Family Radio

WIN – A VIP Experience & Double Passes To Lauren Daigle’s World Tour

By Justin RouillonWednesday 23 Oct 201996five Breakfast

Lauren Daigle World Tour Image

To say that 2019 has been Lauren Daigle’s year is a bit of an understatement.

Late last year the Louisiana native released her third studio album ‘Look Up Child’ to a wave of critical acclaim from not just the Christian music industry, but also wider mainstream circles.

The album and three singles from it have taken out three Billboard Music Awards, three Dove Awards and two Grammy’s.  She’s also found herself at the top end of the Billboard Charts and has performed live on a host of national TV shows in the US.

She recently blew away the studio audience of Late Night With Seth Myers with a blistering rendition of ‘Still Rolling Stones’.  Check out the performance below!

WIN with 96five

Lauren is currently performing across Europe as part of the Lauren Daigle World Tour, and will bring her show to Australia for the first time with gigs in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane!

To celebrate 96five and Live Nation have four double passes to her concert at The Fortitude Music Hall on January 22nd to give away!

There’s also a VIP Experience up for grabs, which includes a VIP double pass, exclusive access to the soundcheck, a Q & A with Lauren as well as a commemorative tour gift.  That’s valued at almost $500!

So we want to find Brisbane’s biggest Lauren Daigle fans!  To win you’ll need to register by filling out the form below.  Then listen to Ken, Nicky & Steve from 6am – if they give you a call you’ll need to belt out a Lauren Daigle tune live on air.

They’ll whack a song on the turntable, and when the music stops you’ll need to sing the correct lyrics.  If you can do that the tickets are yours!

PLUS – to go in the draw for the VIP Experience tell us in the form below, in 25 words or less, why you’re Brisbane’s biggest Lauren Daigle fan.

A full house at The Fortitude Music Hall.

The Fortitude Music Hall will host Lauren Daigle in January.

Presented by Live Nation, Lauren Daigle’s World Tour rolls into Brisbane on Wednesday January 22nd 2020.  She’ll be performing at Brisbane’s premier venue, The Fortitude Music Hall which is the largest ballroom and theatre styled venue in Australia.

Get your tickets now through Ticketmaster.

Win Your Way In To Lauren Daigle's Brisbane Show!

