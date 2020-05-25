A Rare Treat: 3 Free Online Gigs by Some of Your Fave Christian Artists – 96five Family Radio

A Rare Treat: 3 Free Online Gigs by Some of Your Fave Christian Artists By 96five Contributors Monday 25 May 2020

Some of the biggest names in Christian music have teamed up to present a series of free online concerts in the first week of June – especially for Australian and New Zealand audiences.

Presented by Christian Media and Arts Australia (CMAA) as part of its annual industry conference, the exclusive Facebook Live concerts will bring some of Christian music’s biggest names to our screens.

We Are Messengers will feature on Tuesday, June 2, For King and Country’s concert is on Friday, June 5, and a combined show called The Arthouse Sessions, From Nashville – on Thursday, June 4 – will feature Michael W Smith, Matthew West, Nathan Tasker, Jordan Feliz, and the UK’s Ellie Limebear.

For access to the concerts from the comfort of your loungeroom, just head to the session registration pages and click the “Get Access” / “Email Me A Reminder” button.

Then put them in your calendar and prepare for three nights of incredible music and inspiration!

Free Online Concert | We Are Messengers Facebook Live Event

Free online concert, Tuesday 2nd June, 6pm

Darren and the band of We Are Messengers bring a special intimate acoustic event with a never-before-seen concert recorded in front of a live audience just before lockdown. Feel the energy and passion of this Irish American band, up close and personal.

Register now for We Are Messengers’ concert

The Arthouse Sessions, From Nashville | Free Facebook Live Event

Thursday 4th June, 6pm

Settle in for an evening of music on Facebook Live from some of Christian music’s biggest names: Matthew West, Nathan Tasker, Michael W Smith, Jordan Feliz and Ellie Limebear.

Register now for The Arthouse Sessions, From Nashville

Free Online Concert | For King & Country Facebook Live Event

Friday 5th June, 6pm

Join For King & Country in their home in Nashville for an exclusive talk and performance.

Register now to see For King & Country’s free online gig

