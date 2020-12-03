Bluey: The Album Available to Pre-Order – 96five Family Radio

By Justin Rouillon Friday 4 Dec 2020

Get ready to dance! BBC Studios and Demon Music Group Ltd. are thrilled to announce that Bluey: The Album is available to pre-order today.

The full album will be released on 22 January but fans can listen to the single ‘Keepy Uppy’, now available to stream or download from digital platforms, including Amazon, Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube Music.

The album will drop into Australia and the U.S. across digital platforms, with the rest of the world to follow later in the year. Last month, the Bluey theme tune and a special extended version were released on digital platforms worldwide.

In a special treat for Australian fans, they can also get their paws on the CD from participating retailers, including Amazon Australia, Big W, JB Hi-Fi and Sanity. The CD will be available to pre-order from today and will be released on 22 January, with the other regions to follow later in the year.

Bluey: The Album is the perfect soundtrack for fun and play at home or an outdoor adventure. The album features 17 tracks, all original compositions from Series 1, including music from fan favourite episodes such as ‘Keepy Uppy’, ‘Grannies’, ‘Pool’ and ‘The Creek’, as well as two new versions of the catchy theme tune.

Bluey’s composer, Joff Bush, composed the album with his music team and the cover artwork is designed by Joe Brumm, the creator of Bluey at Ludo Studio.

Harriet Newby-Hill, Brand Director, BBC Studios said, ‘Music plays an important part of the storytelling in Bluey and beautifully encapsulates the warmth, energy and humour of the series. We’re thrilled to bring fans of all ages a collection of songs that captures the joyful and heartfelt spirit of Bluey!’

Bluey composer, Joff Bush said, ‘I’m incredibly proud and honoured to be a part of something as special as Bluey. This album is for fans young and old and I hope they enjoy listening to it as much as I loved creating it.’

Bluey is a multi-award winning Australian children’s series that has taken Australia by storm and is charming audiences across the globe. Loved by parents and children for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of young family life and celebration of play, the series follows Bluey, a six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun.

Created by Joe Brumm and made entirely in Brisbane, Australia, Bluey is produced by the multi-Emmy® award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC Kids (Australia) and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, with production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

Fans can stream and download ‘Keepy Uppy’ from today and pre-order the Bluey: The Album wherever they listen to music online, with pricing dependent on the chosen platform. A list of some of the participating digital platforms is available here. Fans in Australia can pre-order the CD from participating retailers.