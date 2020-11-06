Bluey Theme Tune Available Online – 96five Family Radio

The release includes the catchy and popular 25-second intro; an extended version of the theme tune will also be available.

By 96five Friday 6 Nov 2020

In news that will get tails wagging, BBC Studios and Demon Music Group Ltd. are thrilled to announce that the Bluey theme tune is now available on digital platforms.

The release includes the catchy and popular 25-second intro loved by fans around the world. In a special treat for fans, an extended version of the theme tune will also be available.

Signalling the start of each play-filled episode, the theme tune is composed by Bluey’s composer Joff Bush. Loved by parents and kids alike, the music from the series has also received industry recognition with Joff Bush nominated for ‘Best Music for Children’s Television’ at the 2020 Screen Music Awards in Australia.

The release comes ahead of the highly anticipated Bluey album, also composed by Joff Bush. The album will be released initially in Australia and the U.S., with the rest of the world to follow shortly afterwards. More details about the Bluey album will be announced later this year.

Bluey is a multi-award winning Australian children’s series that has taken Australia by storm and charming audiences across the globe. Loved by parents and children for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of young family life and celebration of play, the series follows Bluey, a six year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family, friends and community into her world of fun.

In Australia Bluey is the most watched series ever on ABC iview, with over 300 million plays across series 1 and 2*. The series has enjoyed critical success internationally, winning an International Emmy Award in the ‘Pre-school’ category in March 2020.

Created by Joe Brumm and made entirely in Brisbane Australia, Bluey is produced by the multi-Emmy® award-winning Ludo Studio for ABC KIDS (Australia) and is co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios, with production support from the Australian Government through Screen Australia, and Queensland Government through Screen Queensland.

Fans can stream and download the Bluey theme tune wherever they listen to music online, with pricing dependent on the chosen platform. A list of some of the participating platforms is available here.