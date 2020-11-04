Colin Buchanan's 20th Album Isn't Just For Kids – 96five Family Radio

With 2021 marking the 25th anniversary of Colin’s kids Christian debut album, Remember The Lord, the veteran entertainer is clearly shows no signs of slowing!

Main Image: Colin Buchanan (Mitchel Loveday)

It’s a season of landmarks for Colin Buchanan, Australia’s #1 kids Christian artist.

His all new album, Colin Buchanan’s Old Testament Sing-a-Long, is the 20th album in his remarkable series of Aussie Praise albums which have become beloved classics to generations of kids across the globe.

With 2021 marking the 25th anniversary of Colin’s breakout kids Christian debut album, Remember The Lord, the veteran entertainer is clearly shows no signs of slowing!

Colin told 96five’s Tim Bain that he expected the audience for this album to be fairly wide-reaching.

“The album has been really fun to put together; I’m not sure if it’s a grown up album for kids, or if it’s a kids album for grown ups!”

As COVID-19 put an end to touring and live performances (a UK tour, Colin’s annual national Koorong tour and a host of other events falling victim to restrictions) Colin turned his creative attention to recording.

“There was a lot of adjustment to be made. The uncertainty of 2020 has really hit us all in a multitude of ways. Heading into the studio was a challenge, to put the situation to the back of my mind and just focus on the songs – and the truths behind the songs!”

In a surprise move, Colin enlisted the services of award-winning super-producer Matt Fell (John Williamson, Troy Cassar-Daley, Slim Dusty), who he worked with in creating his 2016 Calvary Road album. This time the duo were working in a different creative space, crafting songs for kids.

“Working with a new producer in a different studio with different musicians and all that in the midst of a season unlike any other meant the process of making Old Testament Singalong wasn’t without its challenges. I was really grateful that my long-time recording collaborator, Terry Cox, was able to be involved along the way, too. Terry’s talent, enthusiasm and encouragement have found their way into every kids album I’ve made.”

The finished result is a 25 track album of musical and lyrical shades that will blur the lines between Colin’s audience, regardless of age. There is the trademark energy, fun and playfulness we’ve come to expect – the reimagined Father Abraham (Had Lots Of Kids), Great Is His Name (Babel), the rollocking Who’s Gonna Be A Caleb? and Colin’s epic version of Joshua Fought The Battle Of Jericho.

There’s a bunch of new memory verses (all built around Psalms) to help get God’s word into hearts and minds. There are clever story songs like God Is The Biggest Of All (David and Goliath), Envy, Esther, Esther and Mr Noah.

“I would pray that the stories and memory verses of this album, that we’d all reflect on the God of grace, who wraps his grace in the stories of the Old Testament.”

Colin Buchanan’s Old Testament Sing-a-Long is out on November 6th.