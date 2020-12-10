 for KING & COUNTRY to Host Christmas Livestream – 96five Family Radio

for KING & COUNTRY to Host Christmas Livestream

Drummer Boy: A Night of Celebration will be a live online acoustic performance as the Grammy winning outfit light up the holiday season.

By Justin RouillonThursday 10 Dec 2020

Listen: Tim Bain chats with for KING & COUNTRY vocalist Joel Smallbone about their new Christmas record.

Hot mess, dumpster fire, train wreck….call 2020 what you will, but after a year like no other, we need that Christmas hope more than ever.

Brisbane via Nashville duo for KING & COUNTRY have stepped up to the plate, and will be hosting a special live streamed concert on Wednesday December 16th at 11am (Brisbane time).

Drummer Boy: A Night of Celebration will be a live acoustic performance that you can watch either on the band’s YouTube or Facebook, as the Grammy winning outfit light up the holiday season.

Related: for KING & COUNTRY Spread Christmas Hope

The band say that they are ‘excited to share encouragement through their music’, and the performance is certain to feature some of the tracks that appear on their debut Christmas album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’.

Frontman Joel Smallbone recently told 96five’s Tim Bain that throughout this year for KING & COUNTRY has worked hard to keep their fans connected, even moving their shows to drive-ins so that people can stay safe.

“Humans are designed to be so communal, so we felt compelled that after people had been robbed of so much connection this year, that if there was a way for us to do concerts safely and in compliance with the rules, then we thought we have to do it.  People have been so excited, even if they’re in cars side by side, just to be in proximity with each other.”

You can listen to the full interview in the audio player at the top of the page.

‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ is available to stream and purchase at the usual online providers.

 

 

Related Articles

The Culturally Defiant Moriah Smallbone – Wife of Joel and Frontwoman of All-Girl Band TRALA

A Rare Treat: 3 Free Online Gigs by Some of Your Fave Christian Artists

for KING & COUNTRY Drum Up Christmas Cheer

Brisbane Brothers – For King & Country Take Home Two Grammys

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

for KING & COUNTRY to Host Christmas Livestream

In The Dog House – Bluey’s Big Play About to Launch

Family Christmas Activities at South Bank

Don’t Be Ruled By Your Fears

What Makes A Marriage Happy?

Roasted Macadamia Slice

Bestselling Author Max Lucado on Loneliness and Isolation

Australian Doctor Has Never Seen Human Suffering in Ethiopia So Bad – Made Worse By COVID-19