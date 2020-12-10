for KING & COUNTRY to Host Christmas Livestream – 96five Family Radio

Drummer Boy: A Night of Celebration will be a live online acoustic performance as the Grammy winning outfit light up the holiday season.

Hot mess, dumpster fire, train wreck….call 2020 what you will, but after a year like no other, we need that Christmas hope more than ever.

Brisbane via Nashville duo for KING & COUNTRY have stepped up to the plate, and will be hosting a special live streamed concert on Wednesday December 16th at 11am (Brisbane time).

Drummer Boy: A Night of Celebration will be a live acoustic performance that you can watch either on the band’s YouTube or Facebook, as the Grammy winning outfit light up the holiday season.

The band say that they are ‘excited to share encouragement through their music’, and the performance is certain to feature some of the tracks that appear on their debut Christmas album ‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’.

Frontman Joel Smallbone recently told 96five’s Tim Bain that throughout this year for KING & COUNTRY has worked hard to keep their fans connected, even moving their shows to drive-ins so that people can stay safe.

“Humans are designed to be so communal, so we felt compelled that after people had been robbed of so much connection this year, that if there was a way for us to do concerts safely and in compliance with the rules, then we thought we have to do it. People have been so excited, even if they’re in cars side by side, just to be in proximity with each other.”

‘A Drummer Boy Christmas’ is available to stream and purchase at the usual online providers.