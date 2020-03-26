For King & Country To Host Intimate Live Streamed Show – 96five Family Radio

One of the best things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic has been the long list of musicians hosting concerts from their lounge rooms.

This weekend For King & Country will be hosting their very own live streamed show – Together: A Night of Hope. The concert will bring hope and encouragement to your place, and you can watch it live on their Facebook and YouTube pages this Saturday at 10am (Brisbane time).

The concert will feature special guests Kathie Lee Gifford and gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

The Grammy award winning band hail from Brisbane and are now based in Nashville. Earlier this year the band added to their Grammy collection when they took the win for their collaboration with country superstar Dolly Parton.