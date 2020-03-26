 For King & Country To Host Intimate Live Streamed Show – 96five Family Radio

For King & Country To Host Intimate Live Streamed Show

By Justin RouillonThursday 26 Mar 2020

One of the best things to come out of the coronavirus pandemic has been the long list of musicians hosting concerts from their lounge rooms.

This weekend For King & Country will be hosting their very own live streamed show – Together: A Night of Hope.  The concert will bring hope and encouragement to your place, and you can watch it live on their Facebook and YouTube pages this Saturday at 10am (Brisbane time).

The concert will feature special guests Kathie Lee Gifford and gospel artist Kirk Franklin.

For King & Country at Riverlife Brisbane, January 30th 2019.

The Grammy award winning band hail from Brisbane and are now based in Nashville.  Earlier this year the band added to their Grammy collection when they took the win for their collaboration with  country superstar Dolly Parton.

 

 

Related Articles

Brisbane Brothers – For King & Country Take Home Two Grammys

Keeping The Kids Entertained Through Self-Isolation, Quarantine or Lockdown

Keep Calm And Cook!

Coronavirus – Updated March 26th – Important Information

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

For King & Country To Host Intimate Live Streamed Show

The Essential Vs Non-Essential Services List — What Is and Isn’t Open

My Child is Struggling Because Everything Is Being Cancelled

Is the 96five Team OK? Will the Radio Station Survive? What is Our ‘Hope’ in This Crisis?

4 Ways To Host a Group Video Call

Coronavirus is Going to Demand Much of Us. Here’s Something to Help

Self-Care in a Public Health Crisis: Mental Health Tips and Tools

Dr Catherine Hamlin, the Aussie who Changed Ethiopia, has Died Age 96