From Belfast With Love - Rend Collective Finishes Aussie Tour On A High – 96five Family Radio

As the crowd started to gather outside Riverlife Baptist hours before show time, it was clear that Rend Collective’s first Brisbane show was a highly anticipated event.

The Northern Irish worship group wound up their Australian leg of their Revival Anthem World Tour with singer Chris Llewellyn declaring it to be the best night they’d had!

The sellout show opened with Western Australian singer Tenielle Neda performing a stripped back set with just her acoustic guitar.. Her angelic tones set the tone for what was to come; with a voice so pure many in the crowd found it hard to believe that she drives mining trains in her native Karratha when not performing.

But it was the Belfast worship group that got the crowd out of their seats and dancing for joy! No one needed to be asked twice as an invitation was made to fill the space in front of the stage. The Rend Collective live experience is such an inclusive experience, with the band quick to point out that even though they were on stage, the night was a worship experience for all.

As the band took a quick break, drummer Gareth Gilkeson had the room in stitches with his account of the prodigal son. But before too long the audience were back on their feet, with Irish dancing, hands raised and a sense of celebration being the hallmarks of the night.

Closing out with their signature song My Lighthouse and Matt Redman’s Heart of Worship, Rend Collective showed why they’ve been able to handle the runaway success of their band – a sense of humility and grace that is their defining characteristic.

It’s safe to say the bonds between the Aussies and the Irish have never been stronger – by all accounts Rend Collective are already planning the next trip down under. We can’t wait.