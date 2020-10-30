Kate Miller-Heidke Drops New Album ‘Child in Reverse’ – 96five Family Radio

It's an album of airborne melodies, brilliant textures and, as always, a little more gravity than her feather-light voice implies.

By Justin Rouillon Friday 30 Oct 2020

After being revealed as fan favourite, The Queen, on Australia’s ‘The Masked Singer’ last month, Brisbane singer-songwriter Kate Miller-Heidke today releases her first pop album in six years and possibly her most pop album yet, Child In Reverse.

Produced and recorded in Melbourne by Evan Klar, Child In Reverse is 11 songs sculpted into 3- to 4-minute shots of love and fear, memory and empathy, rage and redemption.

It’s an album of airborne melodies, sinuous grooves, brilliant textures and, as always, a little more gravity than her feather-light voice implies.

“I keep getting drawn back to pop music,” Kate says, “The minimalism, the economy… I find that incredibly rewarding and challenging. It’s like a quest to nail the perfect pop song. When it can be done, for me, as a listener, it’s my favourite music.”

Child In Reverse has so far revealed stunning tracks such as ‘This Is Not Forever’, ‘Deluded’, ‘A Quiet Voice’ and ‘Little Roots, Little Shoots’. Alongside the album release today Kate also shares the lyric video for ‘Simpatico’ – a song that reflects on an unravelling friendship and was recorded as a percussive duet with fellow Brisbane emigre Mallrat, who happened to be recording at Fall Back Studios in Melbourne.

Kate Miller-Heidke also announces her return to her hometown of Brisbane, and her first live gigs in what seems like several very long decades. The first show will take place on November 20 at the Fortitude Music Hall, and virtually sold out within minutes. Due to overwhelming demand a second show has been added for November 24 with tickets available here.

Kate Miller-Heidke is an award-winning singer-songwriter who traverses the worlds of contemporary pop, folk, musical theatre and opera.

Trained as a classical singer at the Queensland Conservatorium, Kate has performed at the Metropolitan Opera in New York and several roles for the English National Opera. Her debut opera as a composer, The Rabbits, won 4 Helpmann Awards including Best Score and Best New Australian Work.

After competing at ‘Eurovision – Australia Decides’ on the Gold Coast in February, Kate was unanimously chosen by both the jury and public votes to become Australia’s representative at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest. Kate’s heartfelt performance and the out-of-this world staging of her original song ‘Zero Gravity’ won her first place in her semifinal and a top ten placing at the Eurovision Grand Final in May 2019.